'We can win or lose any game' - Ruben Amorim issues strict consistency warning to Milan ahead of Ferencvaros clash

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Ruben Amorim has warned his AC Milan players that they remain a side capable of losing to anyone if they do not find a level of consistency. The Rossoneri boss is determined to see his team build on their momentum following a dominant victory over arch-rivals Inter.

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Maintaining momentum after derby delight

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Ferencvarosi, Amorim was quick to shift the focus away from Saturday's 3-1 derby victory over Inter. 'That is the goal. We need to forget about Inter; there's a new competition,' he told reporters.

'This is the Europa League. For us, it's a very important game. More than the result, we need to maintain that consistency. We were consistent during the game. It's a big step we need to have. Doesn't matter rotations, players on the pitch. We need to be a very good team and win tomorrow, and our goal is to go all the way in this competition,' Amorim added, outlining his high expectations for the tournament.

Managing a demanding fixture list

Domestically, Milan have suffered just one defeat in Serie A, falling 4-2 to Bologna. However, draws against Juventus, Lazio, and Sassuolo have proved costly, with these stumbles leaving the Rossoneri fifth in the table on 21 points after their opening 10 matches, trailing leaders Lazio by seven points.

Compounding their on-field challenges, Milan are currently grappling with a severe injury crisis. Amorim will be forced to navigate the upcoming fixtures without key figures including Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Pietro Terracciano, Fikayo Tomori, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, severely limiting his options across all departments.

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'The most important game is this one, but we also need to acknowledge that we must be careful with some players. We have a big schedule behind us, and we can't lose many players in the next games,' Amorim explained. He insisted that he trusts his entire group to deliver: 'This is the most important game, but we'll need to rotate, all players are ready. It is our responsibility to win the game. We'll face a big opponent that has nine points in this competition. They haven't lost any games in their league, but we have the responsibility to win.'

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Reflecting on a difficult European start

Despite their domestic stature, Milan have struggled to find their rhythm in the Europa League this season, sitting 24th in the league phase. The Rossoneri have picked up just one victory so far, a 4-0 win over Salzburg, alongside a 2-0 home defeat to Benfica and a 3-0 loss away at Bournemouth.

'I think sometimes it's hard to explain. There can be rotations and sometimes we need to change the way we play. Against Benfica, we didn't play our game, but had more possession,' the coach remarked. He continued by analyzing recent outings: 'We had some issues, then we had a very good game in Salzburg, and then in Bournemouth, where there was a send-off and two penalties. Our fault, with the Mike situation, which didn't help us to fight for the game. We are not doing really well in Serie A. We won the last one, but I think we should have more points.'

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The unpredictability of the Rossoneri

Amorim concluded his address by highlighting the unpredictable nature of the current squad. He believes that the tactical preparation of modern opponents, combined with Milan's own lapses, means that no result can be taken for granted.

'I'm not satisfied in the Europa League; I'm not satisfied in Serie A, but sometimes it goes like that. Every game has its history. We had some issues in the Europa League, but I think we can change that tomorrow and win,' Amorim stated.

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His final warning was a blunt assessment of the team's current state: 'We can lose any game; we can win any game. This is the characteristic of this team. It depends on how we face the game. It doesn't matter if it's Serie A, Serie B, or Europa League. We can win any game and, at the same time, lose any game. Especially now that everyone knows everyone, the players have technical abilities, and coaches have the tools and footage to prepare for the games.'