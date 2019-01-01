Ruaraka Ground will continue to host KPL matches – Oguda

The league organisers insist the facility will continue to host league matches despite its current poor state

Kenyan Premier League ( ) Limited have maintained the Ruaraka Ground will continue to host league matches.

This is after FC complained about the state of the stadium after they lost 1-0 to home team FC in a league match played on Sunday.

And speaking to Goal after the match, Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu said the playing surface was in a very bad state and it should not be allowed to host any KPL matches.

“As [Bandari] we have been writing a lot of letters complaining of this stadium at Ruaraka. This stadium should not host any KPL matches because it has caused so many injuries to our players before," Oburu noted.

Tusker coach Robert Matano did not mince his words by also attacking the state of the pitch, saying it should not be used to host KPL matches.

“I am very disappointed with the status of the field. Like today [Sunday] as a coach, I can't blame any player because of not making an accurate pass, the state of the pitch was very bad," Matano said.

But speaking to Goal on the complaints from the two clubs, KPL CEO Jack Oguda has insisted the venue was recently renovated and was in a good state to host matches.

Article continues below

“The venue was just renovated recently and it will continue to host KPL matches,” Oguda told Goal on Monday.

“The grass has already grown and the state of the pitch looks good, only Bandari have complained to us but it will still continue to host matches.”

Tusker use Ruaraka as their home ground for league matches.