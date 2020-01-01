Ruaraka Ground not even fit for my sheep and cattle - Wazito FC's Hall

The tactician revealed his dissatisfaction over the state of the facility where Tusker host their home matches

Wazito FC head coach Stewart Hall has blasted the state of Ruaraka Ground in Nairobi.

Ruaraka Ground is home to Kenyan Premier League ( ) side . Wazito were hosted there on Sunday but Hall was far from impressed by the current state of the facility.

The stadium has undergone a number of renovations over the seasons but the tactician stated it is not even fit to accommodate animals.

“Well, to be honest, I would not keep my sheep or cattle on this pitch it is the worst of all the pitches I have seen in my life. But that is football you have to get used to it and play,” Hall told the club's website.

Wazito fought back to register a 1-1 draw against the Brewers and the former and AFC coach explained how they have managed to avoid defeats in the last four matches.

“I am proud of the commitment of my boys again when we went a goal down, we fought even harder to draw. The fighting spirit if you could see it in training, in the dressing room and in the team's meetings, the spirit is fantastic,” Hall added.

“Wazito now are a team; they have gone four matches unbeaten.”

Hall further explained why drawing Tusker was good for his side and even gave his verdict on whether the 2016 KPL champions will lift the title again.

“When you face Robert's [Matano] team it is always very physical, direct and fit,” he added.

“Tusker are the third-best team in the league, the table does not lie and they even have a chance of winning the league.”

The coach further revealed what his side must do in the remaining matches especially when playing lowly ranked teams on the table.

“Wazito must make sure they do not slip when they play lesser teams, they definitely must be ready to do the job and perhaps there are changes for the better.”

Wazito are 13th with 16 points from 21 matches.