Royal AM confirm pitch cash was for bets and defend their behaviour

Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi has defended their 'cash stunt' at the Chatsworth Stadium pitch as not showing off, also saying the money was not meant for player bonuses.

Club owner Shauwn Mkhize, her son Andile Mpisane and their entourage were seen with a big brown envelope, parading what looked like huge sums of money just after their 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Maritzburg United.

The spectacle trended on social media, with most Twitter users assuming the money was winning bonuses for Royal AM players.

Some players were captured appearing to object to the stunt, gaining support on social media as many concluded it was unprofessional conduct by the club bosses who could have embarrassed the players.

But Mnisi says the money was not meant for the players and was a bet made for charitable causes.

“It was R10 000 bets, which the chairman also participated in with the aim of buying a full set of soccer kit to the chosen academies,” said Mnisi as per Sun Sport.

“We have noticed the criticism on social media that we were paying players bonuses incentives in cash in the field, which is not the case. This is part of our team-building exercise, as well as social responsibility by thinking of developing different academies.”

Mnisi admits the actions by the club bosses could have offended a section of the South African football community.

He said he personally takes “full responsibility” for the impression they gave to the public.

“We understand this might have offended other people, but it was for a good cause,” Mnisi said.

“People thought we were demeaning the players [with cash payments on the pitch] and it was not for that purpose or bragging. We’re not arrogant but creating team-building exercises.

“Sometimes you'd find yourself turning positives into negatives, especially after such a good win and also thinking about the two academies, which should be a positive thing. We appreciate the fact that people have raised concerns.

Article continues below

“But as CEO of the club, I take full responsibility hence I wanted to make it clear. I guess people will understand and it's now water under the bridge. We take fair criticism and appreciate that people love Royal AM across the country.”

Despite Saturday’s incident, Royal AM have so far enjoyed a good start to the season highlighted by beating Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 in a league game.

They are third on the PSL standings having won their last four games.