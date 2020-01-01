Roy Keane forgot he was once a player - Tottenham Hotspur's Aurier

The former Manchester United man slammed the Ivorian and his teammate Danny Rose after Spurs' loss to Liverpool last year

and Hotspur defender Serge Aurier says Roy Keane is not worth responding to after the ex- midfielder delivered brutal criticism on the Ivorian and fellow full-back Danny Rose last year.

Keane felt Aurier and Rose were “dreadful” in the 2-1 Premier League loss to last October and labelled the duo “Dumb and Dumber.”

But while Aurier appeared uninterested to respond, he hit back at Keane who made the remarks during his punditry for Sky Sports.

“I didn't even want to respond to that. Retired players who go on television and dare speak badly of current players, for me, these are not people who must be answered,” Aurier told France Football.

“When you were still a player and the journalists spoke about you, you took it badly because you had a family ...[now] you can afford to give your opinion. But, there, for me, he forgot that he used to be a player.

“Afterall, since I am here, I happened to have bad matches, but one speaks to me football. [Some] people are really fans.”

Keane’s criticism came after he felt Aurier and Rose struggled to contain Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson on either flank.