ISL 2018-19: Surchandra Singh and Rowllin Borges set to join Mumbai City FC
Rowllin Borges has been roped in by Mumbai City FC, along with Surchandra Singh.
The Goan midfielder has been an integral part of Eelco Schattorie's system and was
Borges was also a part of the Indian squad that travelled to UAE to take part in the AFC Asian Cup in January. He appeared in all three group stage matches playing 122 minutes cumulatively.
This will be for the very first time that the 26-year old will don the jersey of a club other than NorthEast United in the ISL when he takes to the pitch for the Islanders.
Surchandra Singh moves to Mumbai City from I-League outfit Real Kashmir. The 25-year-old has made 16 appearances and has three goals to his name. He has previously plied his trade at DSK Shivajians, Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan.
The box-to-box midfielder, who has played on the wings this season, is set to be a versatile addition to the Mumbai City squad.