Rose grateful for support after hitting out at racist abuse

The Spurs defender welcomed the reception to his statement about being tired of football in the aftermath of racial abuse

’s Danny Rose thanked his supporters in the wake of his revelation he had ‘had enough’ of football in the wake of racial abuse.

Rose returned to first-team action after his comments on Tuesday in the against , with his team winning the first leg of the all-English quarter-final 1-0.

The left-back applauded the reaction to his comments, and hope there could be a resolution to the problem of racial abuse in the game.

“Obviously it’s been great,” he told TalkSport. “Despite what people think, I feel a bit uncomfortable with the headlines.

“But it’s an unfortunate thing that’s happening now in football. We saw it at the weekend in the Championship, and it looks like it’s something that’s creeping back in.

“I had some great support throughout the week, and I hope that once the season’s finished people can sit down and discuss how to eradicate these unfortunate things that are happening now in football.

“It’s a shame, really. But I’ve had some great support and would like to thank everyone who’s shown me that support.”

The international went on to discuss the atmosphere in Tottenham’s new stadium.

The tie with City was Spurs’ second game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Rose was in the action, giving away a first-half penalty after VAR adjudged him to have handled a Raheem Sterling shot.

Hugo Lloris saved the penalty and Son Heung Min secured the win for Spurs late in the game.

Rose thinks their new home could become a fortress, harkening back to White Hart Lane.

“Last week when we played Palace, the atmosphere was brilliant.

“And when Hugo saved the penalty, my ears were buzzing because of how loud it was.

“The plan is to get the stadium back to being a fortress. If you remember the last season at the old White Hart Lane, we were unbeaten. That’s the plan now.

“To make it a fortress again, and make sure teams know that when they come here they’re going to be in for a game.

“Thank you to the fans for making the first two games at the new stadium very memorable.”

There was a dark cloud for Spurs regarding their new ground on Thursday though, as UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the club after a fan ran on to the pitch in the game against City.