Rooney reveals MLS career plan and Man Utd or Everton return hope

While enjoying his time in America, an iconic frontman from the Premier League era is eager to return to England at some stage in a coaching capacity

Wayne Rooney is planning to return to or , but only in a coaching capacity as he intends to see out his playing career in with .

At 33 years of age, the former international is in no rush to hang up his boots.

He has enjoyed a welcome renaissance in his career since moving to America, with a role as club talisman quickly taken on in Washington.

Rooney is enjoying his spell in the States and is looking to make the most of it.

There will be no more transfers made in his future, with a modern day icon open to extending his current contract and playing on beyond 2021.

He told Eddie Hearn’s No Passion, No Point: “I'm good, I've got two years after this year and then depending how I feel at the end of it will determine if I keep playing or not.

“I'll finish my career here and then see what offers come up.

“When I finish playing my aim is to go straight into coaching, at whatever level. We'll see what opportunities come up.”

With a career away from the field already being mapped out, Rooney admits that he wants to return to England once stepping into the dugout.

Two positions in particular appeal to him, with United and England’s all-time leading goalscorer eager to head back to familiar surroundings at some stage.

He added: “There's and Manchester United, either of those two would be nice.

“You love your family unconditionally. It’s like that with Everton.

“Everton is the team I'll always love, that I grew up supporting. I went to all the games, when they got to the final against I was playing for Man United, they actually beat us in the semi final!

“I went to watch them, that's in you.

“They're the two teams I'll always want to win.”

Rooney has taken in two spells at Everton, with those stints at Goodison Park sandwiching an iconic 13-year stay at Old Trafford.

He left English football in the summer of 2018 and has recorded 20 goals in just 36 appearances during his time in MLS.