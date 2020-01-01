Rooney Oyaro: Nairobi City Stars unveil third signing from KSG

The promoted Simba wa Nairobi have added another signing to their squad as they prepare for the new season

Nairobi City Stars have landed their third signing in this transfer window after unveiling Rooney Kola Oyaro.

The promoted club has confirmed the arrival of the player, who has arrived from School of Government (KSG), a club that made the semis of the Nairobi region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom finals held in February 2020 at Jamhuri High School.

“Defensive midfielder Rooney Kola Oyaro, 20, is the latest arrival at Nairobi City Stars,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“Kola makes the big leap from lower-tier side Kenya School of Government (KSG), a club that made the semis of the Nairobi region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom finals.

“Kola becomes the third signing at Simba wa Nairobi in the current transfer window after Rowland Makati from Vapor Sports and Timothy Ouma from Laiser Hill Academy.

The three are fresh entrants to a band of five developmental players being roped in for the upcoming season.

“Kola has very impressive defensive midfield qualities that our scouts noted while he was playing at Chapa Dimba. He is a good addition to our setup and we are now giving him a platform to further develop his skills at City Stars.

“We welcome him on board.”

On signing for the team, Kola said: “It has been my dream to feature for a big club and it, therefore, excites me to join City Stars.

“First is to thank KSG for nurturing my skills over time and I want to make full use of the chance granted to me by City Stars to up my game to the highest level. I thank them for handing me this rare opportunity.”

The Simba wa Nairobi, who have lost Levis Opiyo and Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu to and Wazito FC respectively, have also managed to tie down five players - Anthony ‘Muki’ and Calvin Masawa, centre-back Wycliffe Otieno, Charles Otieno Oduro, and Davis Agesa – to new long term contracts.

City Stars will be making a comeback to the top-flight after they were promoted alongside Bidco United when Football Kenya Federation (FKF) moved to end the National Super League {NSL) owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By the time the lower-tier was ended, City Stars were top of the log whereas Bidco United were second.