Rooney hoping to see Pogba follow his lead and become 'great' addition to MLS

The former Manchester United striker believes the World Cup-winning midfielder would be welcomed to America if he ever decided to make a move

Wayne Rooney says Paul Pogba would be a “great” addition to and hopes to one day see a former team-mate follow his lead by securing a switch to America.

Ex- international Rooney made that move in 2018 when linking up with .

At 33 years of age, he has starred in the States.

His debut campaign delivered 12 goals and a play-off berth, while the 2019 season has already seen him record a first hat-trick in MLS.

As United and England’s all-time leading goalscorer, Rooney was always expected to make his mark in new surroundings.

He believes World Cup winner Pogba, who he played alongside across two spells at Old Trafford for the Frenchman, could make a similar impact if he ever decides to cross the Atlantic.

Rooney told Sky Sports: “There are lots of players who could come over and could be very successful here.

“Obviously players I have played with – Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford – players like that are great players.

“I know Paul Pogba loves coming to the States. His brother is here, so I’m sure he’d be a great signing for anyone.”

Florentin Pogba is currently part of the MLS ranks.

The 28-year-old defender, who once faced brother Paul in the while on the books of St Etienne, has been with Atlanta United since February.

While he could one day be joined by a sibling in the United States, no move is expected to be made any time soon.

Paul Pogba is under contract at Old Trafford until 2021, with that agreement including a 12-month extension option.

The 26-year-old claims to be “happy” in his current surroundings, but has been hinting that his next challenge – if he ever leaves United – could take him to Spain.

Pogba has said of ongoing speculation suggesting that he is destined to become a ‘Galactico’ at the Santiago Bernabeu: "Like I've always said, is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football.

"For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy."