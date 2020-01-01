Ronaldo's sister posts picture of Messi worshipping Juventus star after his two goals against Barcelona

The superstar duo clashed at the Camp Nou in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the Portuguese forward coming out on top

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro has posted a picture of Lionel Messi worshipping her brother following ’ 3-0 win over in the on Tuesday.

Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot in that encounter to help the Turin side to an emphatic victory that saw them overhaul Barcelona at the top of the standings and qualify in first place.

The Portuguese subsequently claimed that he has never seen the Argentine as a rival, but his sibling clearly does as she took to her social channels to praise her brother.

More teams

"My king. The best ever. The pride of my life," she posted, alongside a picture of Messi bowing at the feet of the Juve ace.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo peaked when the pair were playing for Barcelona and respectively.

They have dominated the world game for over a decade, with Ronaldo having claimed five Ballons d’Or in comparison to Messi’s six.

The Portuguese, however, has the edge in terms of Champions League titles won, having won five, including a quartet at the Santiago Bernabeu, compared to Messi’s four.

Ronaldo has also enjoyed greater success on the international stage, having famously led to the European Championship title in back in 2016. Messi has not won a major crown with .

Tuesday’s match at Camp Nou was the first time that the pair had taken to the field together since Ronaldo left in the summer of 2018.

Barca’s fortunes have plunged since that time, with Ronald Koeman’s side struggling in the middle part of the Liga table and suffering from financial difficulties.

Article continues below

While Ronaldo remains settled at Juventus, Messi’s future at Barcelona appears far less certain. The Argentine’s contract is up at the end of the season and the presidential election in January could be pivotal in terms of his next move.

have been linked with the player as a potential reunion with Pep Guardiola is touted.

Neymar, however, has said that he wants to team up with Messi again next season, which has sparked speculation that the Barca star could make a free move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer months.