Ronaldo spends first day back at Man Utd's Carrington training ground following £20m switch from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent his first day back at Manchester United's Carrington training ground following his £20m ($28m) switch from Juventus on deadline day.

Ronaldo was granted permission to return to Manchester last Thursday after picking up a suspension while on international duty with Portugal.

The 36-year-old had to quarantine for five days upon his return to England, but finally met up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a number of his new United team-mates on Tuesday.

More to follow.