Fan Views

Fan View: 'It's happening' - How Africa reacted to Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut

Kiplagat Sang
Last Updated
Getty Images
The Portuguese captain is leading the attack for the home side against the Magpies in the league's matchday four action

Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut for Manchester United in the Premier League against Newcastle United on Saturday at Old Trafford has generated excitement from his fans and of rival teams alike.

Ronaldo has scored 48 hat-tricks in all competitions in his club career and the first of these came against Newcastle United, in a Premier League match in January 2008.

His second debut has set a new record for the longest gap between appearances in the competition’s history - 12 years and 118 days - as his last Premier League appearance was in May 2009 against Arsenal.

Editors' Picks

Some fans feel he is a "glorified scorer" whose pace has slowed and can hardly dribble past an opponent, while others hailed the return of the "king" of English football.

Article continues below

Here is how Twiter reacted to Ronaldo's second debut for Manchester United:


 