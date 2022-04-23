Ronaldo points to sky in moving tribute for late son as he celebrates scoring 100th Premier League goal for Man Utd

James Westwood
Getty Images

The Portuguese striker has joined the illustrious list of players to bring up a century of goals in the English top-flight

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal in the Premier League, with the Manchester United star marking the strike against Arsenal by pointing to the sky in tribute to his recently deceased son.

Ronaldo was back in the United team for the first time since he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced that their baby son had passed away.

The Portugal international struck in the first half of the clash to pull one back for his side after they went 2-0 down, and subsequently paid tribute to his child following the tragedy.

Ronaldo brings up his Premier League century

Ronaldo scored 118 goals across all competitions during his first stint at United between 2003 and 2009, including 84 in the Premier League, and has boosted that tally since returning to Old Trafford last summer.

The 37-year-old has hit 16 goals in the top-flight this season, with his latest strike coming against Arsenal, joining an elite club in the process.

Ronaldo has reached the 100-goal mark in his 223rd Premier League appearance, becoming the 33rd player to bring up a century in the competition.

The Portuguese forward is also only the fourth United player to reach that mark, after Ryan Giggs (109), Paul Scholes (107) and Wayne Rooney (183).

Ronaldo has now scored seven goals in his last four league outings for the Red Devils, having recently posted hat-tricks in wins against Tottenham and Norwich.

Who else has scored 100 goals in the Premier League?

In addition to Ronaldo and the three other Man Utd legends, 29 further players have surpassed the 100 goal milestone in the Premier League, with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer topping the table with 260.

Rooney is the only other man to have surpassed 200 goals, having also had two spells with Everton, but there are plenty of more big names that populate the 100-goal list, including Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah.

Player

Goals scored

Alan Shearer

260

Wayne Rooney

208

Andrew Cole

187

Sergio Aguero

184

Harry Kane

178

Frank Lampard

177

Thierry Henry

175

Robbie Fowler

163

Jermain Defoe

162

Michael Owen

150

Les Ferdinand

149

Teddy Sheringham

146

Robin van Persie

144

Jamie Vardy

128

Jimmy Floyd Hassebaink

127

Robbie Keane

126

Nicolas Anelka

125

Dwight Yorke

123

Steven Gerrard

120

Mohamed Salah

119

Romelu Lukaku

118

Ian Wright

113

Dion Dublin

111

Emile Heskey

110

Ryan Giggs

109

Sadio Mane

109

Peter Crouch

108

Paul Scholes

107

Darren Bent

106

Raheem Sterling

106

Didier Drogba

104

Matthew Le Tissier

100

Cristiano Ronaldo

100

