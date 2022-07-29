Ronaldo saga rumbles on as wantaway Man Utd striker is left out of squad for Atletico Madrid clash

The Portuguese attacker will not travel to Oslo to take on the Spanish side

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for Manchester United in their upcoming friendly match against Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese forward has been left out of the squad that will travel to Norway to take on the Spanish side in the pre-season clash.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer as he has told the club he wants to leave and Atleti have been touted as a possible destination, despite the Spanish side's president insisting that they will not sign him.

Why has Ronaldo been left out of the Man Utd squad?

Ronaldo has told United officials of his desire to make a move this summer following failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The 37-year-old has been absent throughout United's pre-season preparations as the club have given him time off because of a family issue.

The former Real Madrid star returned to United's training ground with his agent, Jorge Mendes, this week to hold talks with about his situation.

United have not offered an update on why Ronaldo remains absent from the squad and Ten Hag said recently that he does not know when the star forward will join up with the rest of the team.

United have maintained that they will not let Ronaldo leave this summer and Ten Hag even hinted that he could end up extending his stay.

“Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead," he said.

Who will travel with Man Utd to face Atletico Madrid?

While Ronaldo is still out of the team, United boss Ten Hag has included his new signings in the team for the friendly against the Madrid team.

Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia will all travel to Oslo.

United are also set to face Rayo Vallecano the following day, with some of the players who will not travel to Oslo set to take on the Spanish side at Old Trafford.