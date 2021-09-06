'Ronaldo rightly thinks about himself a lot' - Buffon defends Man Utd new boy from Juventus critics

The legendary goalkeeper, who worked with the Portuguese in Turin, can appreciate why a superstar forward wanted a new challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo "rightly thinks about himself a lot", says Gianluigi Buffon, with a former Juventus team-mate of the Portuguese understanding why a return to Manchester United held so much appeal.

Criticism has been directed at a five-time Ballon d'Or on the back of his decision to depart Italian football after three seasons that failed to deliver Champions League glory.

Ronaldo has been accused of leaving Juve in the lurch, with a second stint at Old Trafford agreed late in the summer transfer window, but Buffon claims to have no issue with an all-time great dictating where and when he does things.

Legendary goalkeeper Buffon, who worked with Ronaldo at Juve, has told Radio anch'io Sport: "I don’t think the fans should be surprised. He has the reputation of a great professional who rightly thinks about himself a lot.

"In these three years he has contributed with great performances and scored many goals. I don’t see anything illogical in his choice to leave, he thought a lot about it.

"Juve are in a transition period, I don’t know if it’s generational or the skeleton. You pay a bit when these things happen. When you have a coach like [Massmiliano] Allegri, maybe you don’t reach the target, but you get close to it."

Another of those to have made a high-profile move this summer is Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Italy's current No.1 leaving AC Milan as a free agent to link up with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Euro 2020 winner has also come in for criticism, with accusations levelled at him of prioritising money over loyalty, and he is currently sat behind Keylor Navas in the pecking order at Parc des Princes.

Buffon believes a talented 22-year-old will get his chance in time and can appreciate why a move to Ligue 1 heavyweights was made - with the 43-year-old taking in his own spell with PSG in 2018-19.

He added: "The choices of a lad, who is also a professional, must be respected.

"After years in which he has not played at certain stages, he has chosen to go and no one can comment on it.

"We are talking about a boy who has years and years left in his career, looking for the gratifications that I found.

"He was in a particular situation; Paris Saint-Germain have one of their strengths in goal and that’s why Keylor Navas is playing.

"I don’t think Gigio will have problems being a reference."

