Ronaldo was right! Lingard says Man Utd ‘miles’ behind rivals off the field as he supports claims from Portuguese superstar

Jesse Lingard has backed up claims from Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the lack of progress that has left Manchester United “miles” behind their rivals.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have enjoyed a welcome return to form on the pitch in 2022-23, with Erik ten Hag overseeing form that suggests a title challenge could be pieced together, but serious questions have been asked of the Premier League giants off the field. Ronaldo revealed in the controversial interview that led to his departure from Old Trafford that “nothing changed” behind the scenes between his two spells with United, and Lingard has also questioned why a global superpower has allowed itself to stagnate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lingard, who left United as a free agent in 2022, has told the Diary of CEO podcast: “You know what it is, I think they’re so behind with everything. You see [Manchester] City’s facilities, you see Tottenham’s facilities when we go there with England and train at Tottenham, like people are miles ahead. Even the social side of things and that. I went to them like 2017 about YouTube and doing content, but they’re so behind on everything. I just want them to get up to date with the new things that are happening, the things that are popping. You’ve got to be relevant, you’ve got to stay relevant.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard, who is now on the books at Nottingham Forest, added when asked about Ronaldo’s comments: “Yeah, and he left [the first time] years ago! You want the best things, especially as United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. You want the best for the best. Of course you want the best food and you want the swimming pool and the jacuzzi and the sauna, which is still there but [it should] be a bit more modern. Modernise, because you see City’s facilities and you think, ‘Get up to date, catch up a little bit!’ because they’re way behind at the moment.”

WHAT NEXT? More investment could be on the way at Old Trafford, which would allow the club to move with the times, as the Glazer family have opened themselves up to offers that may lead to a big-money takeover being completed.