Ronaldo ignoring Nani calls on Manchester United future as transfer saga rumbles on

The former Red Devils winger, who once worked alongside his fellow countryman at Old Trafford, is hoping he stays put

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United continues to dominate the headlines, with Nani revealing even close friends of the Portuguese superstar are unable to get answers on his transfer plans as calls and texts are being ignored.

There has been plenty of talk regarding a supposed push for the exits at Old Trafford by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, with the 37-year-old superstar eager to grace the Champions League stage and challenge for major honours during the 2022-23 campaign.

He is said to have doubts over the Red Devils’ ability to land silverware in the upcoming campaign, leading to talk of a move elsewhere being made, but he is yet to state his intentions in public and is giving little away to those that know him well.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

Nani, who played alongside Ronaldo at United and for the Portugal national team, told The Mirror: "When he’s on vacation he doesn’t answer the phone to anybody! I tried to talk to him, but he said ‘I’m so busy now, we’ll talk soon’.”

Pick a club for Cristiano Ronaldo 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MwJ9KPxpEI — GOAL (@goal) July 5, 2022

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United?

While Erik ten Hag claims the superstar forward is not for sale, that has done little to curb the rumours linking Ronaldo with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Sporting, but Nani is hoping to see a close friend remain in his current surroundings.

Nani said: “He’s an important player and a player who always makes a difference. I hope he’s in a good mood to help the club, so hopefully he’ll stay.”

Will Manchester United win a trophy in 2022-23?

Retaining the services of Ronaldo will be key to United’s ambitions in the upcoming campaign, with transfer business tricky to complete.

Deals have been done for defenders Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, but reinforcements in midfield and attack are yet to be secured.

Nani hopes United can do enough to get themselves back on the trophy trail, with Ten Hag considered to be the perfect coach.

“He’s a great manager. He’s been doing great,” said Nani, who spent eight years at Old Trafford between 2007 and 2015 and recently lined up against them for Melbourne Victory in a pre-season friendly.

Article continues below

“Hopefully he can help the lads to perform and do their best. You need to look forward, but I just want to wish all the success for the new coach and the new team.

“I hope the club can get back to the position where they belong and start winning all the trophies again that we are missing so much.”

Further reading