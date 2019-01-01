Ronaldo, Messi and Van Dijk up for FIFA Best Player award

The same trio go head-to-head again after also being nominated for UEFA's Player of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk have been nominated for FIFA's Best Player Award.

The same trio were nominated for UEFA's Player of the Year, with Van Dijk picking up the award at the draw ceremony last week.

Pep Guardiola is among the contenders for the Best Men’s Coach award after guiding to the English domestic treble last season.

’s Jurgen Klopp is also nominated after guiding the Merseysiders to a sixth Champions League success.

Mauricio Pochettino, whose side were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League final, completes the nominations.

Manchester City and Liverpool were also represented in the Best Goalkeeper catergory, with Brazilian duo Ederson and Alisson Becker nominated along with ’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Messi is also in contention for second award when his chip against in March nominated for the Puskas Award for goal of the season.

Juanfer Quintero’s free-kick for River Plate against Racing Club and Daniel Zsori’s strike for Hungarian side Debrecen and Ferencvaros are also nominated.

