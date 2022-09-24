Ronaldo bloodied in Portugal match after brutal collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper

- Ronaldo collided with Czech goalkeeper
- Attacker required treatment after bleeding from face
- Portugal star managed to continue playing
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star jumped to meet a high ball but he was caught by the goalkeeper and suffered a nasty blow to the face. The attacker bled from his face and required a plaster across his nose.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal coach Fernando Santos and his side would have been concerned about the 37-year-old's condition after seeing him knocked down in the early stages of the game, but he was able to continue playing.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The Manchester United forward is a key part of Portugal's hopes for the World Cup in Qatar later this year and Saturday's Nations League clash is a key part of their preparations for the tournament.
WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Ronaldo and his fellow Portugal stars will take on Spain in their next Nations League clash on Tuesday.