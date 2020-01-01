Ronaldo a ‘big idol’ to Andre Silva as Portuguese striker looks to sign up for similar success

An international team-mate of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is looking to use a fellow countryman as inspiration for his own efforts in Germany

Andre Silva admits anyone would sign up to enjoy the kind of career that Cristiano Ronaldo has, with the striker still hoping to follow in the footsteps of his “big idol”.

The current star remains a role model to players young and old throughout the world.

Silva, as a fellow Portuguese, forms part of Ronaldo's sizeable fan club and is living the dream as a forward who often gets to grace the same field as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The 24-year-old has been looking to enjoy similar success in his own career for some time, with Ronaldo having been the man to set the bar for him since he was starring in English football at OId Trafford.

“My big idol? It was Cristiano because in my time he was already at [Manchester] United, and he was the star in ,” Silva told the ’s official website.

On his efforts to emulate an iconic compatriot, Silva added: “I mean, I don't live the same life as him, I can say for sure!

“But I imagine from what I see that it's difficult because he's a big idol, everyone knows him, everyone wants something from him.

“But I mean, my way, it will be good if I achieve the same as Cristiano because he has done a lot and he still does it now. But I think my way is different, and I'm focused on my way, and Cristiano has his own way.”

Silva is still searching for the consistency in his game that has made Ronaldo an all-time great.

He initially caught the eye at , but flopped in at and is now looking to rebuild his reputation after seeing a productive loan spell with Eintracht deliver a permanent transfer.

Asked if he would like to scale the same heights as Ronaldo, Silva said: “Yeah, of course.

“If it's possible to achieve the same as him, I'll sign right now and say I want this.

“I know it'll be difficult to achieve the same as him, it needs a lot of work and discipline, but everyone is different.

“I don't know what will happen to me. I have dreams, I have my own goals, and I will try my best in my way, and I think that's the most important thing.”

Ronaldo will be back in action for Juventus on Sunday when Andrea Pirlo’s side take in a tricky home date with fellow title hopefuls .