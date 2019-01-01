Ronald Ngala: Gor Mahia will bank on striker Dennis Oliech for a better show in Caf

In the draw conducted on Monday, the Kenyan champions will visit Algeria, Angola and Egypt to face their respective rivals

Gor Mahia Deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala feels striker Dennis Oliech will be an important figure for the team in the Caf Confederation Cup.

K’Ogalo made it to the group stages on Sunday after securing a barren draw away against New Star of Cameroon to win 2-1 on aggregate, and will be aiming to do better and reach at least the quarter-finals of the competition.

Gor Mahia has now been pooled with Egyptian side Zamalek FC in Group D alongside NA Hussein from Algeria and Petro Atletico of Angola. Last season, the team was paired with Tanzanian side Yanga SC, USM Algiers of Algeria and Rayon Sports of Rwanda where two wins, two draws and two defeats sent them crushing out.

Ngala has now revealed that the veteran forward has every ingredient required to help the team perform better in the competition. “Oliech is an experienced striker, who has many qualities to help the team progress in the competition. He is an experienced player, who will be very valuable for the team and I am confident he will deliver.

“This year we want to do better and at least progress past the group stages, we know we can do it. We will also discuss and come up with a way to motivate the players,” Ngala told Goal.com.

Gor Mahia under coach Hassan Oktay, will host five-time African champions Zamalek in their opening group game on February 3, before visiting Angolan side Petro Atletico in their second match on February 13.

The third round will see K'Ogalo welcome home Algerian outfit Hussein Dey on February 24 and then travel to the North African country to play the side in the return leg on March 3.

The Kenyan champions will face an away trip to Zamalek on March 10, before the final round on March 17 against Petro Atletico of Angola. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarters, whose draw will be held on March 20.

Group A: Hassania Agadir, Otoho d'Oyo, RS Berkane, Raja CA; Group B: Etoile Sahel, Enugu Rangers, Salitas FC, CS Sfaxien; Group C: ZESCO United, Al Hilal Omdurman, Asante Kotoko SC, Nkana FC; Group D: Gor Mahia FC, NA Hussein Dey, Petro Atletico and Zamalek SC.