'It was just a solution!' – Ronald Araujo opens up on famous header tackle and Liverpool growth

Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo believes the team can still raise their performance levels despite winning five consecutive matches in all competitions. The Uruguayan also reflected on his famous header tackle against Brighton ahead of Sunday's clash with Premier League champions Arsenal.
Araujo confident as Liverpool build five-game winning streak
Liverpool host Premier League champions Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday seeking to extend their winning run to six matches in all competitions. Andoni Iraola's side enter the fixture following a midweek penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
Ronald Araujo, who earned Player of the Match honors against Brighton, believes the squad is making significant strides.
The Uruguayan defender insists the team has not yet reached its full potential.
Araujo insists Liverpool can raise standards further
Speaking ahead of the encounter against Mikel Arteta's side, Araujo highlighted the squad's growth under Iraola. "There's no doubt we're in a good moment. Personally, I'm convinced about the team that we have," Araujo stated.
"Perhaps we didn't get the best of starts but, given the team that we have and the work and the philosophy the manager has for us, I was convinced that the team would continue to grow."
"We're in that development phase and it's great because that means that there is still room for improvement... We can't be satisfied," he added.
Defender reflects on viral header tackle against Brighton
Araujo addressed his now-famous header tackle made while grounded during Liverpool's recent 2-0 league win over Brighton. "Ultimately, it was just a solution. I'd thrown myself on the ground and I used my head," Araujo explained with a smile.
"I'm very passionate and that's how I live football – I've been that way always... Whatever I need to do to help the team, I need to be prepared to do it."
"Given I'd gone to ground and the ball was there, I used my head and got a touch on the ball. It was brilliant but that's part of my job," he added.
Reds prepare for stern Arsenal challenge
Araujo acknowledged the test awaiting Liverpool against the reigning league champions at Anfield.
"It's a tough game. We're going to be playing against the Premier League champions, Champions League finalists... But we also have our own weapons," Araujo noted.
Liverpool focus on securing three vital points in front of home supporters.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.