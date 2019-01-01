Romero sets Man Utd trophy target after finishing 2018-19 campaign empty-handed

The Argentine goalkeeper is looking for the Red Devils to get their hands on major silverware next season after going two years without success

Sergio Romero admits that securing major silverware has to be a top target for in 2019-20 after enduring two trophyless campaigns.

The Red Devils appeared to have got back into the winning habit during Jose Mourinho’s debut season at the helm in 2016-17.

They were, however, to secure just a runner-up finish in the Premier League a year later, while 2018-19 proved to be forgettable on a number of levels.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unable to deliver qualification or tangible success in domestic cup competitions.

United are entering another summer rebuilding programme as a result, with Romero eager to see the club return to the top of at least one podium next term.

The international goalkeeper told the club’s official website when asked for his message to an expectant fan base: “The message is the same as always: we will try to do the best we can, we will try to be better than last season.

“This year we didn’t win any trophies; next season we want to win a trophy, take the club to the highest position we can.

“You are already used to us winning and celebrating and we want this too: to keep celebrating and winning and trying to be the best we can.”

Solskjaer has already conceded that a Premier League title challenge is unlikely at Old Trafford any time soon.

United will, however, be back in the hunt for , and honours next season.

Prior to those campaigns getting underway, the Red Devils are set to discover their English top-flight fixture list on June 13.

Romero is among those looking forward to the big reveal but claims derby dates with and will not be the first games he checks out.

Article continues below

He added: “No, the first thing I look at is who we’re playing first, the first game of the season, because that’s the day that we have to aim to be at our best physically and mentally and then after, of course, we look at the derbies, when we’re playing City home and away, or Liverpool or .

“I think every player looks at when we’re going to face the big teams.”

The new Premier League season will get underway on the weekend of August 10.