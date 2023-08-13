Romelu Lukaku accused of 'mocking' entire Inter fan base by Italian football legend

Romelu Lukaku was once the golden striker for the Inter Milan fanbase, however, now he could very well be the most hated player for the Nerazzurri.

Lukaku accused of mocking Inter fans

Altobelli spoke about Belgian's behaviour

Lukaku's future still in the air

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku was the target of Alessandro Altobelli's criticism while he encouraged Inter to recruit former West Ham man Marko Arnautovic. After choosing to covertly negotiate with Juventus this summer when the Nerazzurri were attempting to arrange a deal with Chelsea, the 30-year-old Belgian striker made headlines throughout Serie A.

WHAT THEY SAID: Altobelli via Gazzetta dello Sport, said: “Arnautovic was at Inter 13 years ago. Even though a lot of time has passed, this may help him fit in. And it can certainly have a bearing on the reasoning of the Inter directors. Having reached this point, they prefer players who know our league and Arnautovic knows it. Of course, playing for Bologna is not playing for Inter…

“Dzeko received a nice offer in Turkey and Lukaku is not even worth talking about, he mocked an entire fanbase, indeed all Italian fans, because there are ways and means to try to achieve your goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After making the decision to pursue Arnautovic, Inter reportedly raised their offer to Bologna on Saturday, saying they were prepared to pay about €8 million. The Rossoblu are set to agree to a transaction for about €10 million in total. While Lukaku still doesn't have a set destination with the transfer window inching to a close.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The rumours about Lukaku have dried up over the last week with it seeming likely that the Belgian may end up staying at Chelsea, with Dusan Vlahovic's move away from Juventus up in the air.