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Legendary former Brazil striker Romario has renewed his demand for national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti to be sacked after the Italian responded to his recent criticism. Taking to social media on Monday, the 1994 World Cup winner directly urged Brazilian Football Confederation president Samir Xaud to dismiss the manager.

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Iconic forward escalates public feud

Romario published a fresh social media tirade questioning Ancelotti's contribution to the Selecao just hours after the veteran tactician hit back at him during Monday's press conference. The former forward insisted his decorated history in the yellow shirt gives him the right to critique the team rather than chase popularity. Unimpressed by the Italian's reign so far, the ex-striker reiterated that the federation chief must make a change in the dugout.

Italian boss dismisses vocal critic

The war of words began after Brazil lost to Japan, prompting Romario to claim that "nobody can stand" the head coach any longer while calling for his immediate dismissal.

Speaking to reporters on Monday ahead of his side's next outing, Ancelotti raised his tone when addressing those initial remarks: "Everyone has freedom of expression. You [journalists], who do this job, know very well that in a democratic country there is freedom of expression and anyone can give their opinion. Romario gives his opinion like everyone else. It is his right to opine. As for me, I think he can tell lies, truths or nonsense. The truth is that Romario talks a lot, and that is his right."

World Cup winner demands resignation

Refusing to back down following the manager's press conference comments, Romario wrote on social media: "I want to tell Ancelotti the following: I really do talk a lot because, when the subject is the national team, I have the stature, weight and authority to speak.

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"You, Ancelotti, still have my respect for what you achieved at the clubs you managed. Tomorrow we face Singapore, who conceded two against Paraguay. With all due respect to Paraguay, who, by the way, finished level on points with us in qualifying, we cannot remain at this level."

Next matches SIN Friendlies 05:00 BRA

Doubling down on his call for the Italian to depart, he added: "You haven't added anything new to our football. I'll repeat it: resign! We will find another coach who will do a better job than you. And I'm saying this to your face, without sending messages through others, including to the CBF president, that it is well past time to sack you."

Singapore friendly tests fragile morale

Ancelotti now leads his side into Tuesday's friendly away against Singapore knowing that another unconvincing display will only amplify the noise surrounding his position. Following the painful defeat to Japan, the five-time world champions desperately need an emphatic victory over their hosts to restore some calm before the year concludes. Anything less than a dominant win against opponents recently beaten by Paraguay will heap further pressure on Xaud to act.