Roman Abramovich will be difficult to replace at Chelsea - Fan reactions as Russian nears exit

Seth Willis
Getty Images

The 55-year-old has welcomed bids to sell the club he has helped win all the available club trophies since 2004

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced on Wednesday he will sell Chelsea after 19 years of ownership.

The 55-year-old has been under pressure recently following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Blues owner is now said to have set an asking price of £2.6 billion ($3.5bn) and has asked that all interested parties make a bid by Friday.

Supporters have taken to their social media accounts to express their feelings after the decision by the Russian to sell the London club.