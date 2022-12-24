Roma and Mourinho blasted by FIFPRO for 'mobbing campaign' against outcast Karsdorp

FIFPRO has condemned Roma and Jose Mourinho for inciting a 'mobbing campaign' against their own defender Rick Karsdorp.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho froze Karsdorp out of the squad after Roma's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo in Serie A on November 9, with the manager accusing the Dutchman of 'betraying' his teammates and telling him to find a new club - although he stopped short of naming him at the time. The defender was also fined for missing a mid-season tournament in Japan, and FIFPRO - the global organisation that represents 65,000 professional players - has now slammed Roma and manager Mourinho for their actions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Karsdorp has since been linked with the likes of Fulham and Juventus. Roma have failed to secure a win in their last five Serie A games and are currently seventh in the league table, with 27 points from 15 matches.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The statement from FIFPRO read: "FIFPRO strongly condemns AS Roma’s treatment of Rick Karsdorp, who in recent weeks has been the victim of a mobbing campaign. Karsdorp has been accused in public of being a "traitor”, a hurtful and baseless term that club management has failed to address or apologise for, and fans have repeatedly used to confront him and his family.

"Furthermore, he has been made the subject of an unjustified disciplinary case. These acts apparently are a way to deflect from the club’s poor recent performances and aimed to put unjustified pressure on the player. Such behaviour is incompatible with the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. Rick Karsdorp has the full support of both FIFPRO and Dutch players’ union VVCS."

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? The Giallorossi next face Bologna in a Serie A clash on January 4.