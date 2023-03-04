Roma boss Jose Mourinho WILL be on touchline for Juventus clash as he sees his ban suspended despite THREE red cards

Jose Mourinho will be on the Roma bench for their clash with Juventus on Sunday after his two-game touchline ban was suspended.

Two-game ban suspended

Mourinho will now be on touchline for Juve game

Has received three red cards this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese picked up a two-match ban after his antics during Roma's defeat at Cremonese on Tuesday night, where he was sent off during the game and stormed into the referee's dressing room afterwards. But after an appeal by Roma the Italian Football Federation's appeals committee have decided they require more time to assess the case, leaving Mourinho free to direct his side from the sidelines as usual for Juventus' visit on Sunday night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has received a remarkable three red cards this season, spending time away from the dugout alongside several of his own coaching staff. Opponents and authorities have grown weary of the 60-year-old's behaviour, which has become an unwelcome distraction for his own club as it chases a Champions League qualification spot.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho will be hoping to keep his emotions in check as Roma face Juventus, with the Giallorossi currently in fifth place in Serie A, three points behind Inter and AC Milan, who sit in third and fourth respectively.