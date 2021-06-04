Rohr reveals Super Eagles target against Cameroon

The German tactician is confident his side will approach their encounter against the Indomitable Lions with a determination to win

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has assured of his side’s desire to deliver a good performance against Cameroon on Friday.

The three-time African champions will square off against the Indomitable Lions in a double-header in Austria with the second game slated for June 8.

The matches have been arranged as part of the Super Eagles' preparation for the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde Islands in August and September respectively.

Rohr is pleased with the atmospheric condition in Austria and has revealed his side’s target against the Indomitable Lions.

"We are faraway from Nigeria, a lot of players were already in Nigeria, had to come back to Europe for this game and so we could not play in Nigeria unfortunately but we have good conditions here and yes the players want to do well,” Rohr told the Super Eagles media team.

"They want to do a good match to test themselves, the season is finished. It was a long year with the pandemic, not easy with a lot of restrictions and so we are happy to have a game here in good conditions."

The German tactician also expressed his satisfaction with the Super Eagles training sessions and revealed his side are well-motivated against Cameroon.

"We have Cameroon, it's one of the best teams in Africa. The three last games against Cameroon we put them out of the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations so they want to take revenge but we want also to win the game - to test some players,” he continued.

"A lot of players are not here, you know them, more than eleven players could not come but it's opportunity to see other players, to give them chance to play and to get the result I hope.

"It will be two games, this is the first leg so that's why we have to do well with good organization. We have now two possibilities, 4-4-3, 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1

"The players are motivated, they want to do well. They did two training sessions, they are already happy to come together again, the last time was end of March when we had two victories against Benin and Lesotho.

"Now June we have the last preparation , end of June the draw for the AFCON, then September, October, November the World Cup qualifiers so this is the last preparatory game for the World Cup. Very, very important.

"All the players who are here want to do well and to show the best, to be in the 23-man team for the World Cup."