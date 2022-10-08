German and Bayern Munich teenage sensation Jamal Musiala could have been playing for Nigeria had former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had his way.

Ex-Nigeria coach reveals attempts to improve squad

Bayern teenage sensation was eligible for Super Eagles

19-year-old opted to represent Germany in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Rohr has revealed how he went on a charm offensive to try and persuade the then 17-year-old, who was eligible for Nigeria, Germany and England, having been born in Stuttgart to a father of Nigerian descent and German mother.

The former Chelsea and Southampton academy graduate was still mulling over his international future and having shown his potential at a young age, Rohr tried to convince him to choose the West African nation over the European sides.

WHAT DID ROHR SAY? “Musiala, I have the regret, he could play for Nigeria but he decided to play for Germany,” the Franco-German tactician told Own Goal Nigeria.

“He is a wonderful player, I met him when he was 17, and spoke with his agents and parents. Around that time, he couldn’t make a decision, and then a year later, he became what he is now, and that’s all.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musiala, who represented England and Germany at youth level, elected to play for Die Mannschaft, making his debut in 2021 and was part of Joachim Low’s squad for the Euro 2020 tournament.

He has never looked back since, shining for club and country and is currently one of Bayern Munich’s top players, having scored two goals while providing five assists, three of those coming in the last two games for the Bavarian giants.

The 19-year-old is playing with the maturity of a seasoned player, his link-up play helping Bayern forwards Sadio Mane, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller to score goals with ease.

Musiala, who can play as an attacking midfielder, left winger or central midfielder, already has 17 caps for Germany and scored his first and only goal against North Macedonia in October 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSIALA? The 19-year-old was the architect of Bayer Leverkusen and Viktoria Plzen’s downfall, Bayern’s last two opponents, and all eyes will be on him as the Bundesliga champions visit arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Based on his current form, Musiala will likely be among the first names on Hansi Flick's list when he names his Word Cup squad for Germany.