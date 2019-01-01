Roger Assale: Ivory Coast forward inspires Young Boys comeback win over Rangers
Roger Assale inspired Young Boys to a 2-1 win over Rangers with his second-half leveller in Thursday's Europa League encounter.
The Ivory Coast international tapped in Ulisses Garcia's cross in the 50th minute to cancel out Alfredo Morelos' opener just before half-time.
Assale was later substituted in the 67th minute but Young Boys fought on to secure three points with Christian Fassnacht scoring a stoppage-time goal.
The triumph was Young Boys first win in the Europa League this season after losing to Porto in their Group G opening fixture a fortnight ago.
Assale will be looking to build on his second goal of the season when Gerardo Seoane's team visit FC Zurich for their next Swiss Super League outing on Sunday.