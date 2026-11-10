'Argentina is still Argentina, even without Messi' - Rodrigo Aguirre warns Uruguay ahead of La Bombonera showdown under Diego Forlan

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Tigres striker Rodrigo Aguirre has cautioned his Uruguay team-mates against taking fierce rivals Argentina lightly following Lionel Messi's recent retirement from international duty. Interim head coach Diego Forlan will lead La Celeste into Friday's high-profile friendly showdown at La Bombonera during the final international window of the year.

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Tigres forward respects fierce rivals

Aguirre believes Friday's encounter in Buenos Aires will provide a stern examination of Uruguay's progress under interim boss Forlan, even though their neighbours are adjusting to life without their former talisman Messi.

Nicknamed 'El Bufalo', the Mexico-based forward has linked up with the national squad ahead of November friendlies against the Albiceleste and the Dominican Republic. Forlan's side enter the break after recording two wins and one defeat across their recent Asian tour.

Albiceleste begin post-Messi international era

After relinquishing their global crown in a 1-0 loss to Spain at the 2026 World Cup, Argentina bid farewell to Messi on October 6 when he registered one goal and two assists in front of 85,000 fans during a 3-0 win over Benin at the Estadio Monumental, ending a 21-year career that yielded 126 goals in 208 caps Alongside the 2022 World Cup, 2022 Finalissima and two Copa America titles.

Assessing the task awaiting La Celeste in the 197th Clasico del Rio de la Plata, Aguirre said: "Argentina is still Argentina, even without Messi. The truth is, it's a great match, a great challenge to see where we stand."

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Interim boss fosters strong unity

Having bounced back from a 3-1 debut defeat against Japan on their Asian tour to beat South Korea 4-1 and thrash India 6-1, Uruguay are relishing returning to South America before hosting next Tuesday's second friendly on home soil.

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Next matches ARG Friendlies 18:00 URU

Discussing the mood inside the camp ahead of playing in front of their own supporters, Aguirre added: "Talking a bit with the team, we're all on the same page. We're happy and excited to be back playing here in Uruguay. It's always great to be with the national team and return to the country to be with our families and our people."

Highlighting the impact of legendary former striker Forlan in the dugout, he concluded: "Everyone knows what Diego means to us. The important thing is unity, a sense of belonging, being all together and happy to be here."

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Depleted squad faces November double-header

Forlan has called up uncapped Albion goalkeeper Sebastian Jaume and Philadelphia Union attacker Bruno Damiani while missing injured trio Brian Rodriguez, Manuel Ugarte and Nahitan Nandez alongside Miguel Merentiel, who features in Boca Juniors' Copa Sudamericana final on November 21.

Uruguay visit La Bombonera on Friday aiming to avenge their 1-0 World Cup qualifying loss from March 21, 2025. Four days later, La Celeste welcome the Dominican Republic to the Campus de Maldonado after winning their only prior meeting 1-0 on October 10, 2025.