Rodri claims ‘football has not been fair’ to Man City as he brands Vardy and Leicester ‘lucky’

The Spanish midfielder saw the Foxes leave the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with a 5-2 win under their belt, with Pep Guardiola’s side feeing hard done by

midfielder Rodri claims “football has not been fair” to the Blues on the back of their 5-2 defeat to “lucky” Leicester.

The Foxes headed to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday looking to extend their perfect start to the 2020-21 campaign and collected a notable scalp in stunning fashion.

Jamie Vardy, last season’s Premier League Golden Boot winner, was once again the star of the show for Brendan Rodgers’ side as he helped himself to a hat-trick.

More teams

Two of his efforts came from the spot, with Leicester winning three penalties in total during a remarkable contest that had seen former Foxes star Riyad Mahrez open the scoring inside four minutes.

City’s inability to contain Vardy and co ultimately proved to be their undoing, but Rodri feels the final scoreline was unjust as the hosts offered much more to the contest as a whole.

The Spaniard told BBC Radio 5 Live: “For me, they were lucky.

“Football has not been fair to us. Maybe it is our fault, maybe it is their strength - but it is very difficult to explain.

“We did a lot of good things to win the game. A team like Leicester comes here and plays with 11 guys behind the ball.

“I am young and try to learn every game, but games like this - where the opposition do nothing - you are a bit confused. It's not the way I like to play.”

Pep Guardiola was also of the opinion that Leicester did little to merit such a convincing win on their latest visit to Manchester.

The Catalan saw his side suffer similar wobbles in 2019-20, as they surrendered the Premier League title to , and has seemingly been unable to address those faults.

Article continues below

He said afterwards, with the Blues having unravelled on home soil: “We started to think we were playing badly when it was the opposite.

“We told them at half-time to be patient. But sometimes we struggle with that. It's not about winning for 10 or 15 minutes. Sometimes you score early, sometimes you need more time.”

City, who suffered nine defeats in the English top flight last season, will be in fourth-round action against on Wednesday before then taking in a visit to Marcelo Bielsa’s in-form Leeds on Saturday.