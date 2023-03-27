WATCH: USWNT star Trinity Rodman's fantastic solo run and finish in NWSL opener for Washington Spirit

U.S. women's national team star Trinity Rodman began the NWSL season with a bang as she scored a fantastic winner for the Washington Spirit.

Rodman scores stunner

Darts towards goal from own half

Pushing for USWNT spot at World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodman scored the game's lone goal in a 1-0 win over OL Reign, taking off from her own half towards goal in the 54th minute. After pushing the ball all the way towards the box, Rodman then finished the move off herself, finding the corner to lead her side to victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodman is one of many attackers pushing for a World Cup spot, with Vlatko Andonovski set to make some tough decisions when it comes to his squad this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR RODMAN? Rodman and the Spirit will travel to Kentucky to face Racing Louisville in their next NWSL match on April 1. Rodman then could be part of the USWNT squad to face the Republic of Ireland in back-to-back matches on April 8 and 11.