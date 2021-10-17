Rodgers explains Iheanacho substitution, heaps praise on Daka after maiden Premier League goal

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on Zambia international Patson Daka after he came off the bench to score against Manchester United.

Rodgers has also revealed why he subbed Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho during the thrilling game at King Power Stadium which produced six goals, with the Foxes coming on top with a 4-2 win, a result that saw them end a four-match winless run in the Premier League.

Leicester scored their goals through Youri Tielemans, Çaglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy, and Daka while Man United’s two goals were notched by Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.



Speaking after the game, the Northern Irish tactician explained the impact Daka made after coming on for Iheanacho in the 77th minute

“James [Maddison] and Kels (Kelechi Iheanacho) put everything into the game, so we needed to keep the freshness in the team, we needed to keep them pushing,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

“And obviously bringing Patson on, he wants to run in behind, he’s a natural goalscorer.

"For him, he had a little chance inside the box, the 'keeper makes a save and then he’s there, sniffing around the goal for the finish. So, I'm very pleased for him.”

Meanwhile, the goal by Daka has been received well in his country with Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema praising him for a job well done.

“Patson [Daka], job well done. Very proud of you as a country. Continue making Zambia proud,” Hichilema wrote on his social media pages.

Since joining Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg, the 23-year-old Chipolopolo forward has only managed 39 minutes in the top-flight, coming as a substitute on both occasions and scored one goal, which came against Man United.

His other appearance came in the 4-1 defeat Leicester suffered against West Ham United when he was introduced in the 64th minute for Harvey Barnes.

Daka will hope to earn a start when Leicester shift their focus to the Europa League where they are set to face Spartak Moscow at Otkrytie Bank Arena on Wednesday.