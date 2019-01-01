Rodgers Aloro to face his former club as Tusker name team for Sofapaka clash
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Rodgers Aloro has been named in the Tusker squad to face Sofapaka.
Aloro joined Tusker last December after he was released by Sofapaka, but Robert Matano has given the Ugandan defender a chance to prove his worth to his former employer.
Boniface Muchiri and Timothy Otieno have both been named in the starting lineup while Rwandan custodian Emery Mvuyekure retained his place between the sticks.
Starting XI: Emry Mvuyekure, Rodgers Aloro, Sammy Meja, Justine Omary, Hashim Sempala, Lloyd Wahome, Peter Nzuki, Sydney Ochieng, Boniface Muchiri, Timothy Otieno, David Juma.