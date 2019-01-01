Live Scores
KPL

Rodgers Aloro to face his former club as Tusker name team for Sofapaka clash

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Rwandan custodian Emery Mvuyekure retained his place between the sticks

Rodgers Aloro has been named in the Tusker squad to face Sofapaka.

Aloro joined Tusker last December after he was released by Sofapaka, but Robert Matano has given the Ugandan defender a chance to prove his worth to his former employer.

Boniface Muchiri and Timothy Otieno have both been named in the starting lineup while Rwandan custodian Emery Mvuyekure retained his place between the sticks.

Editors' Picks

Starting XI:  Emry Mvuyekure, Rodgers Aloro, Sammy Meja, Justine Omary, Hashim Sempala, Lloyd Wahome, Peter Nzuki, Sydney Ochieng, Boniface Muchiri, Timothy Otieno, David Juma.

Next article:
'Break the bank for him!' - Sarri urged to re-sign Diego Costa
Next article:
Congolese striker Idris Mbombo beat Lazarous Kambole to the 2018 Zambian league best player crown
Next article:
Manchester United vs Reading: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Pochettino explains why he brought rested Kane on at Tranmere - despite being 6-0 up!
Next article:
KPL clears Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech to make debut against Mathare United
Close