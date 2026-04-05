Robin van Persie gives a Feyenoord player his fourth starting place in the Eredivisie

Feyenoord face FC Volendam on Sunday in an attempt to defend their second-place spot in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. Manager Robin van Persie has now announced the line-up for the match in the fishing village.

The head coach will be without Anel Ahmedhodzic on Sunday afternoon. The Bosnian is absent from the match squad, so Thijs Kraaijeveld will start in the heart of the defence alongside Tsuyoshi Watanabe.

Jordan Lotomba impressed in De Klassieker against Ajax, but will have to settle for a place on the bench again in Volendam. Mats Deijl, who was suspended for that match, takes his place in the starting line-up.

Jordan Bos, who had an excellent international break with Australia, starts on the left side of the defence. Timon Wellenreuther is in goal.

Luciano Valente, Oussama Targhalline and Jakub Moder have come through the international break unscathed and are the key players in Feyenoord’s three-man midfield. In-beom Hwang is not yet fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

Gonçalo Borges starts up front on the right, whilst Anis Hadj Moussa is completely absent from the Volendam line-up due to injury. The Portuguese player has started just three times in the Eredivisie this season. Ayase Ueda is the deepest striker in Van Persie’s side, with Raheem Sterling getting another chance on the left flank.

On the Feyenoord bench are, among others, Ilai Grootfaam (16) and Jivayno Zinhagel (16). The two top talents could therefore make their debuts for the Rotterdam side on Sunday.

FC Volendam line-up: TBC

Feyenoord line-up: Wellenreuther; Deijl, Watanabe, Kraaijeveld, Bos; Targhalline, Valente, Moder; Borges, Ueda, Sterling.