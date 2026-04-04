Robin van Persie and Raheem Sterling recently had a crucial meeting at Feyenoord

Robin van Persie and Feyenoord are expecting more from Raheem Sterling. The England international, who has 82 caps, was once again the subject of discussion during Friday’s press conference.

According to journalist Marcel van der Kraan of De Telegraaf, Sterling really needs to step up now to help Feyenoord.

Nevertheless, the Rotterdam side have by no means written Sterling off, Van Persie said during Friday’s press conference. “I’m actually working with him a lot. He’s working hard to get fitter and better, and I’m pushing him in that regard. He knows what needs to improve.”

After the Klassieker between Feyenoord and Ajax (1-1), in which Sterling was rather absent, Van Persie spoke at length with the superstar. “Raheem knows exactly what I expect of him. That’s what I’m coaching him on specifically.”

“Yes, I demand a lot from him and during training sessions he really gets my full attention. But top players can handle that directness,” concluded Van Persie.

Sterling has played 256 minutes so far, spread across five official matches. Against Excelsior (a 2-1 win), he provided a crucial assist.

The 31-year-old Englishman has six league matches left to get back on track. The aim is for Feyenoord to qualify for the Champions League in those matches.