Robertson sets Milner target while revealing Liverpool retirement plan

The Scotland international has reiterated that he may be tempted to head home to Celtic at some stage, but would like to hang up his boots at Anfield

Andrew Robertson wants to emulate James Milner by maintaining his current standards through to the age of 34, with his ultimate goal being to retire on the books at .

The international remains a long way off hanging up his boots at present.

At just 26 years old, Robertson still has plenty of football at the very highest level ahead of him.

He is also tied to a contract at Anfield through to 2024, with the Reds having moved to ensure that they are the ones to benefit from his undoubted ability in the present and future.

Robertson hopes that will not be the last deal that he signs on Merseyside, with there a desire on his part to see out his career with Premier League title hopefuls.

If he is to achieve that target, then the buccaneering left-back concedes that he is going to have to take a leaf out of Milner’s book and find a way of establishing consistency in his game.

Robertson told BT Sport of his plans: “My ideal situation just now is to retire at Liverpool.

“It’s going to be quite hard but I would love to be able to finish my career here.

“If I can keep my standards as high up to a James Milner type of age, I would be quite happy with that and call it a day then.”

While Robertson is eager to remain in his current surroundings, he has conceded that a return to his roots may appeal at some stage.

The Glasgow native has reiterated that the opportunity to represent Celtic at some stage would be difficult to turn down, but he is giving no thought to an adventure at Parkhead for now.

He added: “I’d always said I would love to pull on the top to play; I obviously played for United, which I loved. Look, you never say never.

“You’re a long time retired, as they say, and I want to play as long as I can.

“If that’s finishing up in Scotland or at one point going up to Scotland, I’d be open to it. But my ideal situation is probably finishing and hopefully a couple more trophies at Liverpool.”

Robertson was snapped up by Liverpool from Hull City for just £8 million ($10m) during the summer of 2017 and has already added , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup medals to his collection while with the Reds.