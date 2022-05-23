Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson has said both Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker would swap their Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards for the Premier League title.

Salah emerged as the joint top scorer with 23 goals – level with Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur – while Alisson jointly scooped the best goalkeeping award with Manchester City’s Ederson after both kept 20 clean sheets.

Robertson, however, states his two teammates would have rather won the Premier League title than the individual awards.

"That’s the thing, if lads are winning individual awards, it means the team is doing well," the defender told the club’s website.

"So fair play to those two, but I know both of them would swap all the awards they have had to have the Premier League."

Liverpool could not snatch the league title from Manchester City, who came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad. The Reds had done the job on their part, fighting back from a goal down to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield.

Sadio Mane – who has scored six goals on the final day of a Premier League season for Liverpool, which is the most of any player for the club – netted the leveller for the Reds, while Robertson himself found the back of the net for the third time.

"It looked likely at one point, but then obviously it gets snatched away by, like I said, an incredible team," the Scot said.

"A pretty special way to win it for them, I’m sure they will enjoy it but we have to be ready to bounce back next season, we have to be ready to compete with them again and be better than them and try to get our hands on the Premier League because it’s a good trophy to win.

"We got a feel of how Anfield might be if we did win it and we want that feeling again and we need to work extremely hard again next season to try to get that."

Salah – who scored his 23rd goal of the season against Wolves after coming on as a substitute and also won the Playmaker of the Season with 13 assists – would hope to start when they face Real Madrid on May 28 in the Champions League final.