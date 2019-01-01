‘Robertson is the best left-back in the world’ – Warnock in awe of Liverpool’s assist kings

A man who once filled a full-back berth for the Reds has been full of praise for a Scotland international and the in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andy Robertson is “arguably the best left-back in the world”, says Stephen Warnock, with the former defender also singing the praises of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Across all competitions in 2018-19, the Reds saw their flying full-backs contribute a flurry of assists.

international Robertson delivered 13, with 11 of those coming in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has become a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans and proved himself to be quite the bargain after being acquired from for just £8 million ($10m) in the summer of 2017.

"Both Andy and Trent on the other side had incredible seasons,” former Reds left-back Warnock told the club’s official website.

"I think last season with the protection that Andy got from the midfielders, whether that be Fabinho, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson, he knew he was able to make those runs forward without leaving gaps behind him.

“When he is going forward, the quality of delivery he possesses is brilliant. You see a lot of full-backs or wingers who get in a good position and they panic and try and overhit the ball.

“But the one thing you see with Robbo and Trent is they don’t panic and they have composure; they slow themselves down in those positions and their quality comes out.

“The biggest thing for me with Robbo is – and I know everyone talks about his assists and quality going forward - defensively he is superb.

“Your modern day full-back can often attack, but can he defend? Robbo can do both comfortably and for me, and I’ve said it before, he is arguably the best left-back in the world at the moment.”

Warnock added on Robertson, who is now a winner and skipper of his country: “He is Scotland’s captain on merit. When he first came into the club, I don’t think at the time anyone would have predicted just what he has gone on to achieve so far and the level he is playing at.

Article continues below

“Would Jurgen Klopp have thought that? I’m sure he would have thought he would have gone on to a certain level, but to the level he actually has? You have to give Robbo so much credit for that.

“Maybe part of it is working day in, day out in an environment like Liverpool’s with world-class players. That can bring the best out of you.

“When you’re making your runs down the wing and crossing balls, and they’re finding your teammates’ runs and you’re clicking, then you are going up 10 or 15 per cent.”