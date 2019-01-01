Robertson hopes Keita’s new-found form continues for Liverpool

The Guinea international has been in blistering form for the Anfield outfit lately, scoring in his last two games

defender Andy Robertson is hoping his teammate Naby Keita can continue with his recent impressive form.

The 24-year-old seemed to have reignited his career at the Anfield outfit following his audacious displays for Jurgen Klopp’s men lately.

Keita has struggled with various injury setbacks since teaming up with the Reds from German side in the summer of 2018, including a recent hip problem which kept him out of action for a number of months this season.

The Guinea international has, however, been in superb form since overcoming the setback, scoring in his last two games and providing an assist against Bournemouth and Red Bull Salzburg.

Robertson believed the performances of Keita show the quality in their squad and hopes the midfielder maintains the form.

"Our squad is full of quality and unfortunately for Naby this season, he has picked up an injury which has kept him out a wee bit and he came back and the midfield has done so well,” Robertson told the Echo.

"But he has had an opportunity in the last two games and he has been excellent. He has added to our options and that is what we need to create.

"Naby replicates what this team is about. He was the man of the match on Saturday and again tonight he was excellent. Long may that continue.

"I have chipped in this season [against ] after not last season and I would take that but it is good to spread it about.

Article continues below

"We also have Naby popping up. We cannot rely on the front three all the time. It is up to us to get goals as well and Naby has done that."

Keita and Robertson will look to help Liverpool further stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they take on on Saturday.