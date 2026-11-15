'We start with a slight advantage!' – Roberto Mancini issues stern warning to Italy ahead of Belgium decider

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has urged his side to maintain their focus as they prepare to face Belgium in a decisive UEFA Nations League fixture. Mancini warned that despite holding a slight advantage in Group 1, the Azzurri must treat the match with maximum intensity.
Mancini rallies Azzurri for high-stakes Brussels battle
Italy arrive in Brussels in buoyant mood following a stellar 3-1 victory over France, sitting at the summit of UEFA Nations League A Group 1. However, head coach Roberto Mancini has made it clear that his side cannot afford to lower their guard when they face Belgium at the Koning Boudewijnstadion.
The Azzurri have taken ten points from their last four matches under Mancini, displaying a remarkable resurgence since their opening defeat to the Red Devils.
With a quarter-final berth and group supremacy hanging in the balance, Mancini expects his players to maintain their ruthless edge.
Mancini highlights Belgium's elite quality and danger
Addressing the media ahead of Sunday's crunch match, Mancini dismissed any notion that Belgium will be pushovers, comparing their technical prowess directly to Les Bleus.
"Being here and playing for qualification in this group is a source of pride for what the boys have achieved so far. It won't be easy; Belgium are an excellent national team," Mancini stated.
Reflecting on the final group fixture, he added: "Is it a dangerous match? For sure, because it's the last one. We start with a slight advantage, but that doesn't mean we have to settle. It will be a good match against a team that only lost to Spain in the last minute at the World Cup."
Assessing squad fitness and tactical flexibility
Mancini also provided updates on his squad's physical condition following a demanding international window, noting that late fitness tests will determine his final starting lineup.
"It's all quite clear in my head, we'll see tomorrow. Tomorrow we will evaluate the physical condition of all the players, whom we will test in the final training session, including those two or three in doubt," Mancini explained regarding his team selection.
Addressing minor fitness setbacks within the camp, he added: "We hoped to recover Cambiaghi, but this morning he still had pain. We will replace him and Frattesi. Calafiori will also need to be evaluated. We need to figure out who needs to rest." The manager remains confident that his tactical depth will sustain them through the rigorous test.
Final push for Group 1 supremacy in Brussels
Italy's remarkable turnaround under Mancini has transformed them into serious contenders for the Nations League title, but the final hurdle in Brussels remains a formidable test.
The Azzurri will look to cap off their group campaign in style, relying on their defensive organisation and clinical counter-attacks to secure the point or victory needed to top the group.
Kick-off at the Koning Boudewijnstadion is set for 19:45 GMT on Sunday, November 15, bringing down the curtain on a thrilling group stage.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.