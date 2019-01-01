Robert Mudenyu and Ismail Diarra to miss AFC Leopards clash against Chemelil Sugar

Ingwe will be looking to build on their last win over Wazito FC but without their Kenyan defender and Malian forward

AFC will miss Robert Mudenyu and Ismail Diarra in Sunday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against Sugar at Mumias Sports Complex.

The club's team manager Tom Juma revealed centre-back Mudenyu and Malain striker Diarra will sit out of the action after picking up injuries during their training sessions in the week.

“[Robert] Mudenyu and [Ismail] Diarra will automatically be missed due to injuries but the rest are in good form and ready for Chemelil Sugar,” Juma told Goal.

The former Kenyan international also said they are working on how to convert their numerous chances into goals in order to pick up as many wins as possible this season.

“We are aware of this problem [failure to use chances] and we are working on it every day on the training pitch. The good thing is we are creating chances in these games, were it not for creating them it would have been a bigger problem,” added the team manager.

Juma also welcomed their season's first victory against Wazito during the third matchday at Bukhungu Stadium where they won 1-0.

“The win against Wazito was a morale booster and we hope to build from thereon. When you win your first game, it releases pressure and increases hope for better results in future,” he continued.

Article continues below

According to the manager, AFC Leopards are determined to pick up another victory.

“In the game, we are also looking forward to better results, we know our opponents and the situation they are in but we will not dare approach them with the mentality it will be a walk in the park,” Juma concluded.

Chemelil Sugar have lost to Zoo FC and , but they did beat . They have scored two goals and conceded seven so far.