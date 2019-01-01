Robert Matano: Tusker was very poor and deserved to lose against AFC Leopards

The Brewers failed to end their recent poor run in the league after they went down to Ingwe

FC head coach Robert Matano says his charges gave away possession easily against AFC that led to the defeat on Saturday.

The two teams faced each other in the Kenyan match played at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos with Ingwe squeezing a 2-1 win. Matano has also admitted injuries played a role in the defeat.

“We had many chances to kill the game especially in the first half but we did not take them, it is something that came back to haunt us especially in the second half. We were not at our best and our level was wanting at some times. We also gave away possession easily and they capitalized on it.

“Injuries have hit us really hard and it played a part in our defeat, we will work harder and come back stronger.”

Tusker is now placed sixth on the log with twenty-five points.