Robert Matano: Tusker striker Michael Madoya redeemed himself with pair of goals

The former Zoo Kericho player popped up with a double to help the Brewers sink Mount Kenya United on Thursday

FC head coach Robert Matano says Michael Madoya redeemed himself in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against Mount United on Thursday.

The attacking midfielder was on target twice and helped the Brewers to a 4-1 win against the relegation-threatened Mount Kenya side.

The goals came as a reprieve to the former player, who has been overlooked in favour of Jackson Macharia in recent times.

With Madoya also in the goals now, Matano says the competition within his squad is high and every player has to fight for his place in the team.

“Madoya had a chance, and he redeemed himself with a good display which is good for him. Failure to grab your chance means you will warm the bench because there is stiff competition here. Every player wants to play, which is healthy for the team,” Matano told Goal.

“I am not happy at all; we could have scored many goals but we wasted many chances to do that. We should be better in front of the goal.

“With six games remaining, we want to do our best and finish in the top three by the end of the season.”

Tusker are currently sixth on the KPL table with 45 points.