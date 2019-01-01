Robert Matano: Tusker FC were ‘robbed’ in the defeat against Gor Mahia

The brewers failed to utilize the ten-man advantage as K’Ogalo goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch was sent off in the first half

FC head coach Robert Matano feels his side was 'robbed' in the 1-0 defeat against on Wednesday.

The brewers had come into the match hoping to get at least a point but ended up getting nothing. Matano, however, feels his side suffered 'unfair' treatment from the match officials.

“Referees did everything wrong, it was a daylight robbery for my team; I felt we were denied a goal and a penalty that could have changed everything. We played well, dominated the proceedings but those decisions affected us at the end, it could have been better for the team.

“The missed chances also came back to haunt us, we had many scoring chances that we did not put to use; we now have to prepare for the next game.”

Tusker is now six points behind leaders . who are on thirty-one points after fourteen games.