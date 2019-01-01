Robert Matano: Tusker deserved to score more goals against Vihiga United

The brewers are currently third on the log with ten points, three less than leaders Mathare United

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano feels his side could have scored more against Vihiga United on Wednesday.

A Sydney Ochieng brace was all the eleven-time league champions needed to down the Western-based side and continue surging upwards in the Kenyan Premier League table.

“I am happy with the win, it was what we wanted most and at the end of the day we got it. It could have been better; we could have scored more goals but the chances were not taken. The most important thing is that we won the game and got the three points.

“It is early, the team is still gelling and I believe we will just get better with time and get positive results in all the matches.”

