Robert Matano: Tusker deserved a point against Sofapaka

The Brewers came from two goals down to earn a point against Batoto ba Mungu on Sunday

FC coach Robert Matano has attributed Sunday’s comeback against to their change of play and the positive attitude from players.

Batoto ba Mungu had taken a two-goal advantage by the 48th minute, but the Brewers fought hard and claimed a point after drawing level in the last 10 minutes.

Matano is happy with the way his players kept their cool despite the odds going against them.

“That was a good effort, good fight from the players, and it was a deserved point for us. We could not force goals especially when they went ahead, we had to be patient, continue playing our game and I am glad it finally paid off for us because we eventually scored,” Matano told Goal.

“Yes, I made changes because we had to change our game plan in order to be effective,” he added.

Matano believes the result will inspire the team ahead of their next assignment.

“Getting results like this is a motivation booster for us and it gives us more reasons to believe in ourselves ahead of our next game.”

The Brewers are currently placed sixth after winning 11 games, drawing nine and losing seven.